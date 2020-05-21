Russian Military Says 1,474 Personnel Infected With Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) A total of 1,474 Russian service members have caught coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The majority of the personnel have mild or no symptoms and 1,125 have already recovered, according to a daily bulletin.

There are also 923 active coronavirus cases among cadets and 12 cases among students of military boarding schools. All children are in good condition.

Further 394 cases have been recorded among civilian contractors, of whom 170 have recovered, according to the data provided by the ministry.