UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Says 1,474 Personnel Infected With Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:01 AM

Russian Military Says 1,474 Personnel Infected With Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) A total of 1,474 Russian service members have caught coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The majority of the personnel have mild or no symptoms and 1,125 have already recovered, according to a daily bulletin.

There are also 923 active coronavirus cases among cadets and 12 cases among students of military boarding schools. All children are in good condition.

Further 394 cases have been recorded among civilian contractors, of whom 170 have recovered, according to the data provided by the ministry.

Related Topics

Russia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Airlines sets industry-leading safety sta ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 43,000 additional COV ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises collective effort to ove ..

51 minutes ago

UAE, Japan discuss cultural relations

1 hour ago

TRENDS e-discussion stresses continuous awareness ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA stresses importance of slaughtering animals ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.