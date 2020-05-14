Russian Military Says 17 More Servicemen to Return From Italy After COVID-19 Fight

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that a sixth convoy with 17 Russian servicemen who helped Italy combat the coronavirus pandemic and two units of military equipment had departed from Italy's city of Bergamo en route to Verona airport for repatriation later in the day

Ten planes with over 70 Russian military personnel have returned from Italy to Russia so far.

"The sixth column with the military and special equipment of the Russian Defense Ministry's integrated group, carrying out tasks to assist the Republic of Italy in combating the spread of coronavirus infection, began a march from the temporary deployment in Bergamo to Villafranca Airport of Verona," the ministry said in a statement.

On March 22, Russian military virologists and epidemiological experts began arriving in Italy on 15 separate Russian aerospace forces aircraft. In total, eight medical and nursing teams arrived in the country to provide vital treatment and disinfect medical facilities and retirement homes.