Russian Military Says 3 Killed in Israeli Air Raid in Western Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Three Syrians were killed in Israeli airstrikes that targeted scientific research centers in the western Syrian coastal towns of Masyaf and Al-Safsafah, a senior Russian military official said Sunday.

"Two tactical F-16 fighter jets of the Israeli air force fired missiles between 7:14 a.m. and 7:23 a.m.

on March 12 from the northern Lebanese territory, damaging scientific research centers in Masyaf and Al-Safsafah," Rear. Adm. Oleg Gurinov said.

Gurinov, deputy head of Russia's Syrian reconciliation center, told a news briefing that Syrian authorities had reported three victims. Syrian state news agency SANA identified them as Syrian military personnel.