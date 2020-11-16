Russian Military Says 725 People Returned to Their Homes in Karabakh Since November 14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Since November 14, 725 people have returned to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh after being forced to leave due to the ongoing clashes, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said on Monday.

"On November 15, 475 refugees returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia, being accompanied by Russia's peacekeeping forces and military police. In total, since November 14, 2020, 725 people, who previously left Nagorno-Karabakh, due to the fighting, have returned to the places of their residence," Konashenkov said at a briefing.

The ceasefire is implemented along the contact line, and the bodies exchange, coordinated by Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross, continues, Konashenkov added.