Russian Military Says 74 Ground Facilities of Ukrainian Military Infrastructure Disabled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Russian military has disabled 74 ground facilities of the Ukrainian military structure, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"As a result of the strikes of the Russian armed forces, 74 ground objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine were put out of action.

Including 11 airfields of the air force, three command posts, a base point for the naval forces of Ukraine, as well as 18 radar stations of anti-aircraft missile systems of air defense S-300 and Buk-M1," Konashenkov told reporters.

The spokesman mentioned that a Russian Su-25 aircraft crashed during the operation in Ukraine due to a piloting error, adding that a pilot survived and is back in his base.

In addition, the spokesman said that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered troops to "treat Ukrainian soldiers with dignity."