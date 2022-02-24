UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Says 74 Ground Facilities Of Ukrainian Military Infrastructure Disabled

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Russian Military Says 74 Ground Facilities of Ukrainian Military Infrastructure Disabled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Russian military has disabled 74 ground facilities of the Ukrainian military structure, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"As a result of the strikes of the Russian armed forces, 74 ground objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine were put out of action.

Including 11 airfields of the air force, three command posts, a base point for the naval forces of Ukraine, as well as 18 radar stations of anti-aircraft missile systems of air defense S-300 and Buk-M1," Konashenkov told reporters.

The spokesman mentioned that a Russian Su-25 aircraft crashed during the operation in Ukraine due to a piloting error, adding that a pilot survived and is back in his base.

In addition, the spokesman said that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered troops to "treat Ukrainian soldiers with dignity."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

1 hour ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

2 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

2 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 hours ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>