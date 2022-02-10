Russian Military Says Amnestied Ex-IS Militants Reportedly Flee Syria With Fake IDs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said on Wednesday it had received information about the departure of former IS militants (the Islamic State, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) amnestied with US support from Syria, the center's deputy head, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, said.

"The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties received information about the departure from the Syrian Arab Republic of former IS militants, which were amnestied with the support of the United States, who were previously held in places of detention controlled by the Kurdish administration on the territory east of Euphrates," Zhuravlev said.

He added that former militants, using fake passports, leave Syria for the United States, Canada and EU countries.