UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Says Amnestied Ex-IS Militants Reportedly Flee Syria With Fake IDs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Russian Military Says Amnestied Ex-IS Militants Reportedly Flee Syria With Fake IDs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said on Wednesday it had received information about the departure of former IS militants (the Islamic State, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) amnestied with US support from Syria, the center's deputy head, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, said.

"The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties received information about the departure from the Syrian Arab Republic of former IS militants, which were amnestied with the support of the United States, who were previously held in places of detention controlled by the Kurdish administration on the territory east of Euphrates," Zhuravlev said.

He added that former militants, using fake passports, leave Syria for the United States, Canada and EU countries.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Canada United States From Arab

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

31 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

31 minutes ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

37 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

37 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

37 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>