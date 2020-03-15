UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Says Center For Coordination With Turkey Starts Work In Syria

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Russian Military Says Center for Coordination With Turkey Starts Work in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) A Russian-Turkish center on coordination for joint patrols and observing the ceasefire in Syria started its operations, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, said on Saturday.

"A joint coordination center has begun to work with the Turkish side to ensure a ceasefire and conduct joint patrols," Zhuravlev said.

Zhuravlev also said that there were no ceasefire violations in the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, truce breaches by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey and operating [in Syria] were not registered," he said.

The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to stop provocations and make steps for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

