Russian Military Says 'Coalition' Violated Deconfliction Protocols 12 Times in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) At least 12 cases of gross violations by the US "coalition" of deconfliction protocols were recorded during the past day, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"During the day, 12 cases of violations were recorded, including five in the area closed to flights in connection with the joint Russian-Syrian military exercises in northern Syria. We want to remind that the Russian side is not responsible for the safety of uncoordinated flights of unmanned aerial vehicles," Gurinov told a briefing.