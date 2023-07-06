Open Menu

Russian Military Says 'Coalition' Violated Deconfliction Protocols 12 Times In Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Russian Military Says 'Coalition' Violated Deconfliction Protocols 12 Times in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) At least 12 cases of gross violations by the US "coalition" of deconfliction protocols were recorded during the past day, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"During the day, 12 cases of violations were recorded, including five in the area closed to flights in connection with the joint Russian-Syrian military exercises in northern Syria. We want to remind that the Russian side is not responsible for the safety of uncoordinated flights of unmanned aerial vehicles," Gurinov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vehicles

Recent Stories

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

8 minutes ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

53 minutes ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

1 hour ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

1 hour ago
 CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

1 hour ago
Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

1 hour ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

2 hours ago
 Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

2 hours ago
 Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of P ..

Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Biden Ahead of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looki ..

Biden Ahead of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looking Forward to Sweden Joining N ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World