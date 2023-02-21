UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Says Distributed 1.7 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid In Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023

Russian Military Says Distributed 1.7 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Russian military in Syria held a humanitarian event in the city of Aleppo to distribute 1.7 tonnes of humanitarian aid among the population, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"A humanitarian event was held in the Halab Al-Jadid district of the city of Aleppo. A total of 1.7 tonnes of humanitarian cargo was distributed among the population," Rear Adm. Gurinov said.

"Overall, 55 humanitarian events have been held since February 7, during which more than 123.4 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been given to the population. Over the past day, 140 tonnes of humanitarian cargo has been supplied from the Russian Federation to the Syrian Arab Republic," he said.

More Stories From World

