Russian Military Says Distributed 2.7 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid in Aleppo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The Russian military in Syria conducted two humanitarian actions in Aleppo, during which they organized the distribution of 2.7 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the population, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"The Syrian side is being assisted in removing the rubble and retrieving dead bodies. Russian military doctors continue to receive the victims," Rear Adm. Gurinov said.

"Two humanitarian actions were conducted in the city of Aleppo and the locality of Khalidiya in the province of Aleppo, during which the population was given food with a total weight of 2.7 tonnes," he said.