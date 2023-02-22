Russian Military Says Distributed 56.3 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid in Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Russian military in Syria distributed 56.3 tonnes of humanitarian aid among the population over the past day, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Over the past 24 hours, 56.

3 tonnes of humanitarian cargo was delivered from the Russian Federation to the Syrian Arab Republic," Rear Adm. Gurinov said.

Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in ten provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria, where the death toll exceeded 1,400 and almost 2,500 were injured.