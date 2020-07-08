UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Says Fleet Follows NATO Minesweeping Force Entering Black Sea

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:26 AM

Russia's Black Sea Fleet keeps watch over a NATO minesweeping group that has entered the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's management center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Russia's Black Sea Fleet keeps watch over a NATO minesweeping group that has entered the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's management center said on Tuesday.

"The forces and facilities of the Black Sea Fleet have started monitoring the actions of the permanent minesweeping group of the NATO Response Force, comprised of Haliacmon floating feeder base of the Hellenic Navy, Tambre mine-hunting vessels of the Spanish Navy and the Italian Navy's Gaeta, that entered waters of the Black Sea on July 7, 2020," the management center said in a statement.

