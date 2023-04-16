Russian Military Says French Journalists Arrived in Hulyaipole to Film Provocations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) French journalists have arrived in the city of Hulyaipole in Zaporizhzhia Region to the east of Ukraine, likely planning to film false-flag provocations accusing Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, citing intelligence.

"According to the communications reconnaissance's data, a group of French journalists has arrived to the area near Hulyaipole to stage, with a high degree of probability, provocative videos about the Vostok group of forces allegedly launching attacks against the objects of civilian infrastructure and civilian areas," army spokesman Alexander Gordeyev said.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that its special military operation in Ukraine does not target civilians or infrastructure not catering to the Ukrainian military.