Russian Military Says Killed 5 Ukrainian Soldiers Attempting To Cross Border

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 06:39 PM

The Russian military has eliminated two combat vehicles with five soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces, that had attempted to cross the border to evacuate Ukrainian military, the Russian Southern Military District's press office said on Monday

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) ON-DON, Russia, February 21 (Sputnik) - The Russian military has eliminated two combat vehicles with five soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces, that had attempted to cross the border to evacuate Ukrainian military, the Russian Southern Military District's press office said on Monday.

"During the armed clash, two infantry fighting vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces have crossed the Russian border from the Ukrainian territory for the emergency evacuation of a sabotage group," the press office said.

"Five infiltrators from a sabotage and reconnaissance group that violated the Russian border were eliminated during hostilities," the statement read.

Russian troops and boarder guards of the Russian Federal Security Service were not injured during shootout, the office said.

