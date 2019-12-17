Russian Military Says Launched Counterterrorism Operation With Laos During Laros Exercise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The active phase of a counterterrorism operation has begun at the Ban Pen training ground in Laos as part of the first-ever joint Russian-Laotian training drills, dubbed Laros-2019, the Russian Eastern Military District's (EMD) press service said on Tuesday

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The active phase of a counterterrorism operation has begun at the Ban Pen training ground in Laos as part of the first-ever joint Russian-Laotian training drills, dubbed Laros-2019, the Russian Eastern Military District's (EMD) press service said on Tuesday.

The tank units of the EMD's motorized rifle brigade from Russia's Zabaykalsky Territory and Laos' armed forces carried out joint reconnaissance operations and searched for simulated terrorist ammunition depots, field camps and armed groups.

"After the planning of the operation was completed, the tank crews of Russia and Laos advanced to designated areas in military vehicles.

During the march, the tankers overcame difficult terrain ... Then, the tank group took advantageous lines and heights to complete a counterterrorism operation as part of the exercises," the statement read.

The Laros-2019 military exercise began on December 10 and will run through Thursday. The Primary purpose of the drills is to expand Russia's and Laos' bilateral military cooperation, including in their common fight against global terrorism.