Russian Military Says Mariupol Steel Plant Liberated From Ukrainian Nationalists

PJSC Ilyich Iron and Steel Works, also known as Mariupol Metallurgical Plant named after Ilyich, has been completely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) PJSC Ilyich Iron and Steel Works, also known as Mariupol Metallurgical Plant named after Ilyich, has been completely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"A group of Russian troops and units of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic have completely liberated Ilyich Iron and Steel Works from Ukrainian nationalists in the city of Mariupol in the course of an offensive," Konashenkov told a briefing.

The spokesman also said that the Russian military aviation has destroyed 13 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including 2 warehouses for rocket and artillery weapons, 10 areas of concentration of Ukrainian personnel and military equipment, 3 strongholds, and 9 units of armored and special vehicles.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.