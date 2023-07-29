Russian Military Says Means of Electronic Warfare Used Against Its UAV in Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Means of electronic warfare were used against Russia's Orlan-10 UAV in Syria, but experts managed successfully return it to its base, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Friday.

"On July 27, at 10:20 (local time, 7:20 GMT) in the area of the settlement of Al-Ankawi in the province of Hama, the Russian unmanned aerial vehicle Orlan-10 was exposed to the means of radio-electronic warfare on its control channels, after which an attempt was made to change its navigation field. Thanks to the professional actions of Russian military specialists the unmanned aerial vehicle was successfully returned to its base," Gurinov told a briefing.