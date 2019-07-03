UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Says Monitoring NATO Ships In Black Sea

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:56 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The Russian military is monitoring NATO ships that had recently entered the Black Sea the United Kingdom's air defense destroyer, HMS Duncan, and Canada's frigate, HMCS Toronto, the national center for the defense management said Wednesday.

"The forces and equipment of the Black Sea Fleet have been employed to monitor the actions of a UK air defense destroyer, HMS Duncan, and a Canadian frigate, HMCS Toronto, that entered the Black Sea on July 2," the center said.

