Russian Military Says No Firing by Turkish-Controlled Armed Groups Recorded in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said at a press briefing on Saturday that no firing by Turkish-controlled armed groups was recorded in Syria in the 24-hour period.

"Over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed units controlled by Turkey has been registered," Rear Adm.

Alexander Shcherbitsky said.

Russian military police units continued to patrol the Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor provinces, while military aviation crews flew patrol missions, the military official added.