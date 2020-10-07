Russian Military Says No One Injured in Explosions at Ammunition Depots in Ryazan Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) No one was injured when explosions rocked artillery ammunition depots in Russia's western Ryazan region, the Western Military District said on Wednesday.

According to the Western Military District, grass caught fire not far from the Russian Defense Ministry's ammunition depot, and the fire then spread to the storage site due to gusts of wind.

Effort to contain the fire is being made, while "separate explosions" continue.

"Personnel and civilian staffers were evacuated. No one was injured ... There is no threat to the nearby settlements," the Western Military District said in a statement.