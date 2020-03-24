Russian Military Says No Shelling by Illegal Armed Groups in Idlib Recorded in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) No shelling by illegal armed groups was registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, said at a briefing on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed groups, controlled by Turkey, was recorded. A special ongoing communication channel for operational interaction between the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties and the Turkish side continues to function," Zhuravlev said.

In addition, the rear admiral said that Russian and Turkish troops conducted a joint patrol in the Syrian province of Aleppo.