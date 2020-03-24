UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Says No Shelling By Illegal Armed Groups In Idlib Recorded In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Russian Military Says No Shelling by Illegal Armed Groups in Idlib Recorded in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) No shelling by illegal armed groups was registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, said at a briefing on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed groups, controlled by Turkey, was recorded. A special ongoing communication channel for operational interaction between the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties and the Turkish side continues to function," Zhuravlev said.

In addition, the rear admiral said that Russian and Turkish troops conducted a joint patrol in the Syrian province of Aleppo.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan GP postponed due to coronavirus

21 minutes ago

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

45 minutes ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

45 minutes ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

45 minutes ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

45 minutes ago

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Slash 202 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.