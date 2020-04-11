Russian Military Says No Shelling by Illegal Armed Groups in Idlib Registered in 24 Hours

UrduPoint.com
Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation has not registered any fire coming from militants in Idlib over the past 24 hours, the center's head, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, said during a briefing.

"Over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed groups, controlled by Turkey, was recorded," Zhuravlev said.

Russian army planes also carried out patrols along a fixed route in northern Syria.

A special round-the-clock communications channel for coordination between the Russian center for reconciliation and the Turkish side continues to function, the rear admiral added.

A ceasefire in Idlib province has been in place since March 6, when the deal was struck between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, amid rising tensions.

Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.

