Russian Military Says Registered 31 Militant Attacks in Syria Over 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said that militants had shelled settlements in the provinces of Hama, Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia 31 times over the past 24 hours.

"Thirty-one attack has been registered," the center's head, Maj. Gen. Aleksei Bakin, said on Friday, adding that ceasefire violations in the Idlib de-escalation zone continued.

The military official added that the militants attacked one settlement in the Hama province, one settlement in the Idlib province, six settlements in Aleppo and 11 settlements in the province of Latakia.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting its fight against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to Syria's residents and facilitating the return of refugees.