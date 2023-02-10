Russian Military Says Rescued 47 People From Under Rubble in Syria, Treated 225 Nationals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The Russian military has saved 47 Syrian nationals from under the rubble and provided medical assistance to over 200 people after the devastating earthquake hit the Arab country on February 6, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Thursday.

"Russian soldiers continue to take part in the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake in Latakia, Aleppo, and Hama governorates. Since February 6, 2023, 47 people have been rescued from under the rubble, medical assistance has been rendered to 225 Syrian citizens, and the distribution of 38.

5 tonnes of humanitarian aid has been organized," Egorov told a briefing.

Since Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria have been rattled by a series of earthquakes and aftershocks that killed more than 17,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes, with over 1,300 people killed in Syrian alone. Russia is among the nations that are providing assistance to both countries.