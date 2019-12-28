Russian Military Says Signed Deal on S-350 Vityaz System Deliveries for Period Until 2027

The Russian Defense Ministry has signed a contract on deliveries of the newest S-350 Vityaz air defense missile system for the period until 2027, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry has signed a contract on deliveries of the newest S-350 Vityaz air defense missile system for the period until 2027, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

"The state armament program provides for the delivery of Vityaz-PVO systems until 2027," Krivoruchko said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.