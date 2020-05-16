Russian Military Says Specialists Returned From Missions to Fight COVID-19 in Serbia

Three planes on Saturday brought Russian military specialists and equipment home from Serbia, where they helped authorities curb the spread of the coronavirus infection, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Three planes on Saturday brought Russian military specialists and equipment home from Serbia, where they helped authorities curb the spread of the coronavirus infection, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military said earlier in the day that the first group of Russian military personnel who helped Serbia in its fight against the coronavirus was preparing to return to Russia on board the three flights. The aircraft subsequently landed at the Chkalovskiy air base near Moscow.

"The third Il-76 of the Russian Aerospace Forces with servicemen and special equipment from the Russian Defense Ministry's joint detachment, which was carrying out missions to assist with the fight against the coronavirus infection on the territory of the Republic of Serbia, has arrived at the Chkalovskiy air base," the ministry said in a statement after two other flights have landed.

Chief of Main Directorate for Political-Military Affairs of the Russian Armed Forces Andrey Kartapolov has praised the actions of the Russian forces in Serbia.

"You have returned to your motherland, to your near and dear, with honor, having performed the most complicated tasks in Serbia with dignity, excellence, while putting your lives at risk," he said while greeting the first plane that arrived from Serbia.

Since April 4, specialists from Russia's chemical, biological and radiological protection forces together with their Serbian counterparts had disinfected medical facilities and important sites in more than 40 settlements in Serbia.

Eight medical teams have diagnosed and treated 881 patients infected with COVID-19. Russian virologists and epidemiologists have studied and analyzed the situation in the country and advised the authorities on carrying out anti-viral measures in medical facilities in over 30 Serbian towns.