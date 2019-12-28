Russian Military Says to Sign Deals in 2020 for Borei-A, Yasen-M Submarines Construction

Russia plans to conclude contracts for the construction of two Borei-A nuclear-powered missile submarines, two Yasen-M nuclear-powered submarines and two Project 22350 frigates in 2020, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said

"In 2020, to expand the ocean area as part of the State Defense Order tasks, it is planned to conclude state contracts for the construction of two Borei-A project units, two Yasen-M project units, two frigates of 22350 Project...," Krivoruchko told Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.