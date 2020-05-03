Russian Military Says Total of 1,254 Service Members Tested Positive for Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in the Russian armed forces has reached 1,254, while the number of military students testing positive has hit 1,228 military, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"Blanket testing in the Russian armed forces between March and May 3 returned 1,254 positive results," the ministry said in a statement.

Of them, 344 service members were admitted to military hospitals, 375 isolated at the places of service, 13 taken to civilian health care institutions and 522 were being treated at home. Total 157 have recovered from the infection.