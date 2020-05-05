UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Says Total Of 1,384 Service Members Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Tue 05th May 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in the Russian armed forces has reached 1,384, while the number of military students testing positive has climbed to 1,247, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

There were 1,254 confirmed cases in the armed forces and 1,228 among cadets on Sunday.

"Blanket testing in the Russian armed forces between March and May 4 returned 1,384 positive results," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

Of them, 350 service members were admitted to military hospitals, 470 isolated at the places of service, 13 taken to civilian health care institutions and 551 were being treated at home.

Among cadets, 444 are receiving medical care at military hospitals, 663 have been isolated at the places of service, 19 admitted to civilian health care facilities, 121 quarantined at home, while 62 people have recovered.

