Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Breached Deconfliction Protocols 9 Times In Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The coalition led by the United States breached the deconfliction protocols nine times in Syria, including seven of them in the area closed to flights due to joint military drills of Russian and Syria, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Friday.

"Nine cases of violations of deconfliction protocols by unmanned aerial vehicles of the 'international anti-terrorist coalition' were recorded during the day. Including seven in the area closed to air flights in connection with the joint Russian-Syrian exercises in northern Syria," Gurinov said at a briefing.

Russian military in Syria registered two cases of US-led coalition UAVs on flight routes of Russian aircraft, the official added.

"Particular concern cause two recorded cases of the appearance of MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicles of the 'international anti-terrorist coalition' on the flight routes of aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces," Gurinov said, adding that no collisions took place.

