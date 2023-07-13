Open Menu

Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Breached Deconfliction Protocols 10 Times In Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The coalition led by the United States breached the deconfliction protocols ten times in Syria over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"During the day, ten cases of violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 were recorded, related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles not coordinated with the Russian side by the so-called 'international anti-terrorist coalition' led by the United States," Gurinov told a briefing.

The Russian military official added that violations of Syrian airspace by Western military aircraft were recorded in In the Al-Tanf area, through which international air routes pass.

"In the Syrian airspace over the Al-Tanf region, the crews (of civilian flights) encountered the fact that the combat aircraft of the coalition made dangerous maneuvers near civilian planes for four to five minutes. This posed a threat to the lives of passengers and forced the pilots to switch to manual control," Gurinov said.

