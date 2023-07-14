Open Menu

Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Breached Deconfliction Protocols 13 Times In Syria

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The coalition led by the United States breached deconfliction protocols 13 times in Syria over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"During the day, 13 cases of violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 were recorded, related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles not coordinated with the Russian side by the so-called 'international anti-terrorist coalition' led by the United States," Gurinov told a briefing.

The Russian military official added that F-15, F-16 and Rafale fighter jets of the coalition 10 times entered the Syrian airspace in the Al-Tanf area, through which international air routes pass.

"In addition, on July 12, 2023, in the Al-Tanf area, the coalition forces conducted exercises using air defense equipment," Gurinov said, adding that such incidents pose threat to civilian flights.

