Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Breached Deconfliction Protocols 14 Times In Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Breached Deconfliction Protocols 14 Times in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) The coalition led by the United States breached deconfliction protocols 14 times in Syria over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday.

"During the day, 14 cases of violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 were recorded, related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles not coordinated with the Russian side by the so-called 'international anti-terrorist coalition' led by the United States," Gurinov told a briefing.

He added that  two Typhoon and two Rafale fighter jets as well as one MQ-1C drone had violated the airspace in the Al-Tanf area, through which international air routes pass.

