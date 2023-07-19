Open Menu

Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Breached Deconfliction Protocols 14 Times In Syria

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The coalition led by the United States breached deconfliction protocols 14 times in Syria over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"During the day, 14 cases of violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 were recorded, related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles not coordinated with the Russian side by the so-called 'international anti-terrorist coalition' led by the United States," Gurinov told a briefing.

The Russian military official also said that fighter jets of the coalition six times entered the Syrian airspace in the Al-Tanf area, through which international air routes pass, adding that such incidents pose threat to civilian flights.

