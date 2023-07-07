Russian Military Says US-Led 'Coalition' Violated Deconfliction Protocols 9 Times in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The "coalition" led by the United States violated deconfliction protocols in Syria nine times in the past 24 hours in the area closed to flights in connection with the Russian-Syrian drills, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"Nine violations were recorded during the day. Everything is in the area closed to air flights in connection with the joint Russian-Syrian military exercises in northern Syria," Gurinov told a briefing.

Pilots of the Russian aerospace forces recorded the impact of electronic guidance systems of American UAVs, which lead to the automatic operation of the on board defense systems of Russian aircraft, the official underscored.