Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Violated Syrian Airspace 6 Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Three pairs of F-16 fighter jets of the US-led coalition have violated the Syrian air space six times in Al-Tanf area and the coalition's drone dangerously approached the Russian air forces near the northern city of Al-Bab, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Sunday.

"Six violations of the Syrian airspace by three pairs of the coalition's F-16 fighters have been recorded in Al-Tanf area where international air routes pass," Gurinov told a briefing.

The Russian military official also said that the MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle dangerously approached the Russian aircraft near Al-Bab, adding that Russian pilots prevented a possible collision with the drone.