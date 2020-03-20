Russian Military Set Up Crisis Center to Avert Spread of COVID-19 Among Personnel - Shoigu

The Russian Defense Ministry has set up a crisis center to avert the spread of the coronavirus in the armed forces, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday, noting that no cases of infection were registered in the military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry has set up a crisis center to avert the spread of the coronavirus in the armed forces, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday, noting that no cases of infection were registered in the military.

"On March 12, an operational headquarters led by First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov was set up to avert the import and spread of the coronavirus in the armed forces," Shoigu said at a meeting of the ministry's board.

Shoigu added that all top military officials and commanders had been tested for the coronavirus, and all the tests came back negative.

According to Shoigu, the spring call-up of draftees will run as scheduled - from April 1 to July 15. All conscripts will be tested for the coronavirus before being sent to the armed forces.

As part of efforts to prevent the coronavirus from seeping into the armed forces, the ministry suspends receiving foreign representatives and sending delegations abroad, the minister stated. All mass cultural and sports events in the army held outside military facilities will be also suspended.