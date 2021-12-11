Russian Military Ship Admiral Panteleyev Finishes Port Call in Philippines - Pacific Fleet

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Russian major anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev has finished its port call in Manila and is on its way back from the ARNEX naval exercise between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russia Pacific Fleet spokesman Ilya Kolesnikov said on Saturday.

"The Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev has concluded a scheduled visit to the port of Manila (the Republic of the Philippines) to restore its supplies and provision," Kolesnikov said, adding that the ship will continue its voyage to the fleet's main base.

Admiral Panteleyev is returning to Vladivostok from the first naval exercise between Russian and ASEAN countries, which took place near the island of We off the shores of Indonesia earlier in the month.

The drill included ships from Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei and Myanmar. The participants practiced joint tactical maneuvers, setting up communications, sea rescue and inspection of suspicious vessels.

Russia has been a full-scale partner in dialogue with the association since 1996. In 2016, at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, the sides adopted a declaration and an action plan to bring cooperation between Moscow and the organization to the level of strategic partnership.