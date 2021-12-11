UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Ship Admiral Panteleyev Finishes Port Call In Philippines - Pacific Fleet

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

Russian Military Ship Admiral Panteleyev Finishes Port Call in Philippines - Pacific Fleet

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Russian major anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev has finished its port call in Manila and is on its way back from the ARNEX naval exercise between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russia Pacific Fleet spokesman Ilya Kolesnikov said on Saturday.

"The Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev has concluded a scheduled visit to the port of Manila (the Republic of the Philippines) to restore its supplies and provision," Kolesnikov said, adding that the ship will continue its voyage to the fleet's main base.

Admiral Panteleyev is returning to Vladivostok from the first naval exercise between Russian and ASEAN countries, which took place near the island of We off the shores of Indonesia earlier in the month.

The drill included ships from Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei and Myanmar. The participants practiced joint tactical maneuvers, setting up communications, sea rescue and inspection of suspicious vessels.

Russia has been a full-scale partner in dialogue with the association since 1996. In 2016, at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, the sides adopted a declaration and an action plan to bring cooperation between Moscow and the organization to the level of strategic partnership.

Related Topics

Thailand Moscow Russia Visit Manila Sochi Vladivostok Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Philippines Malaysia Vietnam 2016 From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celeb ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

11 hours ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

11 hours ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.