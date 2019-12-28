UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Spent Over $24Bln In 2019 To Fulfill State Defense Order- Deputy Minister

Sat 28th December 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry has spent more than 1.5 trillion rubles (about $24 billion) in 2019 on weapons and activities under the State Defense Order, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko told Russia's Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"The amount of funds allocated for the implementation of State Defense Order in 2019 � this is more than 1.5 trillion rubles � ensured further planned development of weapons system for the armed forces. To ensure stable pace of equipping troops and forces with modern weapons and hardware, more than 68 percent of these funds were spent on serial complete purchases of high-tech units," the deputy minister stated.

