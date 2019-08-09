UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Spotted 17 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The Russian military has spotted 17 foreign reconnaissance planes near the country's airspace over the past week, the Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

According to a weekly infographic released by the outlet, Russian jets have been scrambled 12 times to intercept the foreign aircraft and prevent them from illegally crossing into the Russian airspace.

The material showed there had been no trespasses.

