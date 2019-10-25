Russian Military Spotted 19 Foreign Spy Jets Close to Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Russian military has detected 19 foreign jets carrying out reconnaissance activities close to the country's airspace in the course of the past week, according to an infographic published by the Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda on Friday.

The material showed that Russian jets had been scrambled 11 times to prevent foreign aircraft from entering it.

No foreign aircraft illegally crossed into the Russian airspace over the past seven days.