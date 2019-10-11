UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Spotted 29 Foreign Spy Jets Close To Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 03:30 AM

Russian Military Spotted 29 Foreign Spy Jets Close to Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Russian military has detected 29 foreign reconnaissance aircraft operating close to Russia's airspace, a weekly infographic published by the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

The material showed Russian jets had been scrambled 16 times in the course of the past week to prevent foreign jets from illegally entering the Russian airspace.

According to the newspaper, no foreign aircraft have illegally entered Russia's airspace.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Rainfall expected for coming five days

2 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

2 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

4 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

4 hours ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.