Russian Military Spotted 29 Foreign Spy Jets Close to Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Russian military has detected 29 foreign reconnaissance aircraft operating close to Russia's airspace, a weekly infographic published by the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

The material showed Russian jets had been scrambled 16 times in the course of the past week to prevent foreign jets from illegally entering the Russian airspace.

According to the newspaper, no foreign aircraft have illegally entered Russia's airspace.