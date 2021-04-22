UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Starts Major Drills In Crimea

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:44 PM

Russian Military Starts Major Drills in Crimea

The Russian armed forces on Thursday started major military drills that involve over 10,000 troops, 1,200 units of equipment and 40 warships, the Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Russian armed forces on Thursday started major military drills that involve over 10,000 troops, 1,200 units of equipment and 40 warships, the Defense Ministry said.

"More than 10,000 servicemen are taking part in the active phase of the exercise that involves various military units in Crimea, 1,200 units of weapons and military equipment from the combined arms formation of the Southern Military District, the Black Sea Fleet, the Caspian Flotilla and Airborne Forces formations are involved, Including more than 40 warships and 20 supporting vessels," the ministry said in a statement.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Crimea before the start of the drills.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 113th meeting of GCC Financial ..

2 minutes ago

The government of the United Arab Emirates has iss ..

6 minutes ago

Two factory workers electrocuted

3 minutes ago

EU Discussing Request to Train Mozambique Military ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Believes April 21 Unautho ..

8 minutes ago

Soft loans for fishermen on cards: Maritime minist ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.