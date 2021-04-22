Russian Military Starts Major Drills in Crimea

The Russian armed forces on Thursday started major military drills that involve over 10,000 troops, 1,200 units of equipment and 40 warships, the Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Russian armed forces on Thursday started major military drills that involve over 10,000 troops, 1,200 units of equipment and 40 warships, the Defense Ministry said.

"More than 10,000 servicemen are taking part in the active phase of the exercise that involves various military units in Crimea, 1,200 units of weapons and military equipment from the combined arms formation of the Southern Military District, the Black Sea Fleet, the Caspian Flotilla and Airborne Forces formations are involved, Including more than 40 warships and 20 supporting vessels," the ministry said in a statement.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Crimea before the start of the drills.