Russian Military Strictly Follows Existing Protocols - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The Russian military strictly follows existing protocols in cases when a foreign submarine enters Russian territorial waters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a Virginia-class US submarine was spotted in the Russian territorial waters near the island of Urup, which belongs to the Kurils archipelago, on Saturday evening, during scheduled drills of the Russian Pacific Fleet. The US sub ignored the initial request to come up to the surface. The modernized frigate of the Russian Pacific Fleet "Marshal Shaposhnikov" then used "relevant methods," in accordance with the guidance on protecting the national borders, according to the ministry.

After that, the US submarine left Russia's territorial waters.

"You know that there is a certain protocol of actions in relation to foreign ships, naval or submarines, in the event of their incursion into the territorial waters of the Russian Federation. Of course, our military, who are responsible for protecting our borders, for the security of our country, strictly adhere to these protocols," Peskov told reporters.

