MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Russian armed forces launched a group missile attack on Ukrainian depots with ammunition, weapons and foreign-made equipment, including drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with high-precision long-range sea-based and air-based weapons at ammunition depots, weapons and foreign-made military equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles.

All designated targets were destroyed," the ministry said.

As a result of the strikes, the supply of groups of Ukrainian troops in the areas of combat operations was disrupted, the ministry added.