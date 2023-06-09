UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Strikes Ukraine's Depots Of Foreign-Made Military Equipment - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Russian armed forces launched a group missile attack on Ukrainian depots with ammunition, weapons and foreign-made equipment, including drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with high-precision long-range sea-based and air-based weapons at ammunition depots, weapons and foreign-made military equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles.

All designated targets were destroyed," the ministry said.

As a result of the strikes, the supply of groups of Ukrainian troops in the areas of combat operations was disrupted, the ministry added.

