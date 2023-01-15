UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Successfully Carry Out Operations Near Bakhmut - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Russian Military Successfully Carry Out Operations Near Bakhmut - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The Russian military is successfully carrying out operation in the Donetsk direction near the northern outskirts of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, destroying more than 80 Ukrainian military and 8 equipment units, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk direction, assault detachments in cooperation with airborne units with the support of army aviation, rocket troops and artillery of the Southern Military District successfully carry out operations in the direction of the northern outskirts of the city of Artemovsk of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Silj railway station. During the fighting, more than 80 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles and three cars were destroyed," the ministry said.

