Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks In Krasnyi Lyman Direction - Shoigu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 09:01 PM

The Russian armed forces have conducted a counterattack in the Krasnyi Lyman direction and advanced 1.5 kilometers (0.6 miles) deep and 2 kilometers along the front line over the past two days, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

"In the Krasnyi Lyman direction, the assault detachments... repelled the offensive of a motorized infantry company of the Ukrainian military in the area of the settlement of Karmazynivka. Having inflicted a fire defeat on them, the Russian units launched a counterattack, advancing 1.5 kilometers deep and 2 kilometers along the front line," Shoigu told a briefing.

