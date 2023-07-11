Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Krasnyi Lyman Direction - Shoigu

The Russian armed forces have conducted a counterattack in the Krasnyi Lyman direction and advanced 1.5 kilometers (0.6 miles) deep and 2 kilometers along the front line over the past two days, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The Russian armed forces have conducted a counterattack in the Krasnyi Lyman direction and advanced 1.5 kilometers (0.6 miles) deep and 2 kilometers along the front line over the past two days, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"In the Krasnyi Lyman direction, the assault detachments... repelled the offensive of a motorized infantry company of the Ukrainian military in the area of the settlement of Karmazynivka. Having inflicted a fire defeat on them, the Russian units launched a counterattack, advancing 1.5 kilometers deep and 2 kilometers along the front line," Shoigu told a briefing.