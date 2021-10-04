UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Successfully Test-Fired Zircon Hypersonic Missile From Nuclear Submarine

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 10:50 AM

Russian Military Successfully Test-Fired Zircon Hypersonic Missile from Nuclear Submarine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The Russian navy successfully test-fired the Zircon hypersonic missile from a nuclear submarine at a conditional target in the Barents Sea, the defense ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian navy carried out the first tests of the Zircon hypersonic missile from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine.

The missile was test-fired at a conditional sea target in the Barents Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

Objective control data show that the missile hit the target.

"The test-firing of the Zircon missile from the nuclear submarine was recognized successful," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Severodvinsk From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 235.08 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 235.08 million

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th October 2021

3 hours ago
 High-profile speaker line up highlights strengthen ..

High-profile speaker line up highlights strengthening aviation security amid pan ..

9 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

9 hours ago
 UAE officials discuss solutions to global challeng ..

UAE officials discuss solutions to global challenges at World Policy Conference

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.