Russian Military Successfully Test-Fired Zircon Hypersonic Missile from Nuclear Submarine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The Russian navy successfully test-fired the Zircon hypersonic missile from a nuclear submarine at a conditional target in the Barents Sea, the defense ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian navy carried out the first tests of the Zircon hypersonic missile from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine.

The missile was test-fired at a conditional sea target in the Barents Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

Objective control data show that the missile hit the target.

"The test-firing of the Zircon missile from the nuclear submarine was recognized successful," the Russian Defense Ministry added.