UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Takes Control Of Spacecraft After Successful Launch

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Russian Military Takes Control of Spacecraft After Successful Launch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Russia's Aerospace Forces have taken over control of a spacecraft that was successfully launched on Saturday in the interest of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The spacecraft... was put into the target orbit at the estimated time and taken over by ground-based systems of the Aerospace Forces," the ministry said.

A Soyuz medium-lift rocket carrying the spacecraft blasted off from the Plesetsk spaceport in northwestern Russia at 10 a.m. local time on Saturday (7:00GMT).

The spacecraft was entered in the national register as Kosmos 2553, the defense ministry said. Its mission is to test equipment for exposure to radiation and heavy particles.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hack ..

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

6 minutes ago
 Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika ..

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

12 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

26 minutes ago
 PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

39 minutes ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

1 hour ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>