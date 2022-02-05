Russian Military Takes Control of Spacecraft After Successful Launch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Russia's Aerospace Forces have taken over control of a spacecraft that was successfully launched on Saturday in the interest of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The spacecraft... was put into the target orbit at the estimated time and taken over by ground-based systems of the Aerospace Forces," the ministry said.

A Soyuz medium-lift rocket carrying the spacecraft blasted off from the Plesetsk spaceport in northwestern Russia at 10 a.m. local time on Saturday (7:00GMT).

The spacecraft was entered in the national register as Kosmos 2553, the defense ministry said. Its mission is to test equipment for exposure to radiation and heavy particles.